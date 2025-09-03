Lady Gaga Releases New Song “The Dead Dance” For The Show Wednesday

Home News Ajala Fields September 3rd, 2025 - 9:12 PM

Lady Gaga has released a new single called “The Dead Dance” from Wednesday season two, which she also has a role in. Following on from Lady Gaga’s 2025 album Mayhem, the spooky and funky song sees Lady Gaga calling on listeners to “do the dead dance” over an infectious bassline, ‘Thriller’-esque synths and licks of electric guitar, according to NME.

The singer and actor plays Rosaline Rotwood in the second half of the season, which arrived on Netflix today (September 3), following an announcement that she’d be writing a new track for the series last week. Regarding her time on the show, Lady Gaga has said (via Rolling Stone), “I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show.”

“The Dead Dance” was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Henry Walter. It was co-produced by Lady Gaga, Watt and Cirkut. All aforementioned collaborators previously worked with the pop star on Mayhem.

The official music video for “The Dead Dance” – reportedly directed by Tim Burton, who is a director and executive producer on Wednesday – premiered on YouTube at 5pm BST.