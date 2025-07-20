Lady Gaga Debuts Mayhem Tour, Plays “Summerboy” For The First Time Since 2007 And Plays Several Songs For The First Time Live Including “Love Drug”

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 20th, 2025 - 11:35 AM

Lady Gaga kicked off her much-anticipated Mayhem Tour in Las Vegas with an impressive show. Famous for her dramatic performances, she wowed the audience and left them excited and impressed. According to Stereogum, the tour promised both old favorites and new surprises, which it delivered nicely. A highlight was when she performed “Summerboy,” a song she last played live in 2007, giving long-time fans a nostalgic thrill that made the night even more special.

The Mayhem Tour wasn’t just about remembering old hits; it was a chance for Gaga to show new sides of her music. During the tour, she played new songs like “Love Drug” live for the first time, exciting fans with fresh sounds. By doing this, Gaga showed that she’s still full of surprises and eager to connect with her audience in new ways. Her performance combined impressive visuals and strong musical talent, celebrating both past achievements and hinting at where she’s headed next in music.

The excitement of the show came from its careful planning, featuring energetic dance routines that got everyone moving and personal performances that touched people’s hearts. This mix showed off Gaga’s range as an artist, proving she can easily switch between different musical styles and emotions. Her strong bond with the audience was clear throughout the night, enhanced by her unique style and amazing singing ability. The performance reminded everyone why she’s still a key figure in music today—with her natural talent for conveying deep feelings and creating visually impressive shows keeping her at the top of the industry.