Lady Gaga Announces New Concert Film Harlequin Live: One Night Only For Christmas Eve Release On YouTube

Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 1:26 PM

According to Consequence.net, Lady Gaga’s new concert film, Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only, will premiere on YouTube on December 24. Filmed on September 30, 2024, at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, the concert film depicts Gaga performing the entirety of her 2024 jazz and traditional pop album. Harlequin.

The album arrived as a companion soundtrack to the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux, which Gaga starred as Harley Quinn. It features reinterpretations of cuts from the Great American Songbook, such as “Get Happy,” “Smile,” and “That’s Life,” as well as a pair of originals from the film, “Folie à Deux” and “Happy Mistake.” As the concert film’s title says, Gaga performed the album in full to a small group of fans for a one night only following Harlequin’s release in September 2024.

Attendees were required to lock their phones in pouches and Gaga performed on a set dressed to resemble a “dingy apartment.” Gaga took the stage in character as Harlequin (not as Harley Quinn) and presented the performance as if it was a musical instead of a traditional concert. The set also featured an homage to Gaga’s late collaborator Tony Bennett, with whom she made two jazz albums: 2014’s Cheek to Cheek and 2021’s Love for Sale.