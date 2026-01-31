Movement Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Sara Landry, Carl Cox and Dom Dolla

Home News Skylar Jameson January 31st, 2026 - 8:37 PM

Paxahau has announced the 2026 lineup for Movement Music Festival. The 2026 iteration of the festival comes after its long run of 20 years. Through those 20 years, the Detroit-based festival has established itself as one of the longest-running dance music events ever. Movement Music Festival will take place in Detroit at Hart Plaza and feature 115 artists. Carl Cox, Dom Dolla and Sara Landry will serve as the headliners.

Dolla spoke on the festival’s history by explaining, “The history, the scope of performers and range of people coming together from multiple generations and backgrounds, make it one of the most meaningful events to play. I’m very grateful to Paxahau, Chuck, and the Detroit electronic community for welcoming me back and I’m very excited to return.”

Landry described the energy of Detroit as “undeniable”. The techno artist then elaborated by saying, “The energy in this city is undeniable – I’m always thrilled to come back to the birthplace of techno. I’m going to bring something extra special to my set, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

In addition to the headliners, acclaimed artists such as The Dare, Josh Baker, and Eli Brown will take the stage during the festival. Other acts on the lineup include The Martinez Brothers and Eddie Fowlkes (The Martinez Brothers b2b Eddie Fowlkes), Boys Noize, DJ Heartstring, Club NF, Teed and a lot more.

The highly-acclaimed festival all goes down on Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25). Both 3 and 1 day passes for general admission and VIP are available on the Movement Music Festival website. Payment plan options are available.