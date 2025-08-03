The Dare Releases New Song “Tambourine” And Announces New EP Freakquencies: Vol. 1 For August 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 3rd, 2025 - 10:47 PM

The Dare has released a new dance track titled “Tambourine” that is full of electronic energy. The new track keeps a constant beat alongside a robotic voice that is perfect for a night at the club. “Tambourine” is a part of The Dare’s upcoming dance EP titled Freakquencies: Vol. 1 which is set to release on August 22. Freakquencies: Vol. 1 is only the first of a series of EPs made specifically for the dancefloor. The first EP has four tracks including “Tambourine” and the upcoming MC5-sampling “Kick.” The Dare’s only member, songwriter and producer Harrison Patrick Smith shared, “These four tracks were made for and spun at various Freakquencies parties around the globe. They marry some of my latest and greatest loves: French touch, big beat, electro and acid. Whatever gets you there.”

Freakquencies Vol. 1 is The Dare’s first ever project-length dance release and was made to elevate his already epic Freakquencies parties. The Freakquencies parties began in New York and have since sold-out in multiple other cities across the globe including Mexico City, London, Paris, Barcelona and Los Angeles. The parties have also seen The Dare collaborating with other artists such as DJs Doss, Danny L Harle, Dylan Brady, Kelly Lee Owens and Fcukers. The next Freakquencies party will be on August 6 at the Budapest Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary and the last one on the schedule is on October 10 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, TX. In addition to The Dare’s live schedule, he has also been hard at work with multiple collaborations. Just this year he joined Charli xcx at the Grammy Awards, produced PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” track from her recent mixtape and remixed Justice’s “Mannequin Love.” Thus The Dare’s newest EP is only the beginning of what he has in store for the rest of the year. The vinyl for Freakquencies: Vol. 1 can be pre-ordered here.

Freakquencies: Vol. 1 Tracklist:

“Kick” “Modelizer” “Tambourine” “Exhilaration”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock