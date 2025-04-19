Kid Cudi & Dom Dolla Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Forever”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 19th, 2025 - 3:25 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On April 18, Grammy-award winning artist, Kid Cudi, teamed up with Australian music producer and DJ, Dom Dolla. The duo teamed up and created a new single, “Forever.” Starting off, the song begins with an electric tone, which seems to be created by synths, then introduces Cudi’s voice singing along with the music. Throughout the song, Cudi stays singing, which does not normally occur in his solo songs since he is a rapper. His singing is at a slower pace and he sings with a lower tone too.

Listen to “Forever.”

Their new single, although a little slower paced, is an upbeat song. There are times within the song where there are no lyrics, but a very electronic instrumental. The electronic instrumental definitely comes from the ‘DJ” side of Dolla, but with the rest of the song, it flows pretty well. While making this new song, both Cudi and Dolla felt a wave of nostalgia stirring in them. “This resurrects all those cherished memories that kids had back when they were younger…it feels like 2010 again,” said Cudi. Dolla also feels nostalgic, especially collaborating with Cudi, since he has been a fan. “In many ways, his music was the soundtrack to my youth,” said Dolla. “When we met for the first time earlier this year, he said to me, ‘Dom…I don’t want to write sad music anymore.’ Given his lyrical history and how far he’s come as an artist, I was excited to get into the studio and see what we could create. We set ourselves the challenge of writing the happiest song we could. Everyone knows the world is going through a pretty wild time at the moment, so we wanted to transport listeners to another time and place.”

While Dolla is at his sold-out double header at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he debuted his new track to his live audience of 30,000 fans. During the debut of their new single, the duo surprised the audience by bringing Cudi to the stage and having him perform the song with Dolla. Cudi played more of his older hits too, like “Pursuit of Happiness” and “Day N’ Nite,” which was Cudi’s first live performance since Coachella 2024, and he is expected to have more performances this year.