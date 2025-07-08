Lights All Night Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Porter Robinson, Crankdat, GRiz, and Sara Landry

Home News Trent Tournour July 8th, 2025 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Get ready to ring in the New Year with some of today’s best DJ’s and electronic acts. The lineup for this year’s ‘Lights All Night’ fest in Dallas features some of the scene’s pioneering artists and freshest new faces. Tickets go on sale Thursday July 10th beginning at 10am local time here.

Among the superstars you can catch at ‘Lights All Night’ this year are visionary remix artist Crankdat who made his name with a reimagining of Fetty Wap’s 2015 underground classic ‘Trap Queen’ which debuted when he was only seventeen. The remix garnered so much acclaim that he was immediately working alongside some of the biggest artists of his generation such as Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Yachty, and American DJ, Porter Robinson, who will also be performing at this year’s ‘Lights All Night’. Porter Robinson, is of course the genre bending, generation defining, electronic auteur who took mid-tempo edm to an entirely new level with 2014’s Worlds. This release would come to be greatly associated with gaming and internet culture and in many ways would soundtrack this era as a whole. Not content to revolutionize the EDM sphere for only a single generation, Robinson took things up a notch with 2021’s Nurture, a deeply touching and sincere lo-fi release which saw Robinson strip back his production and expand his songwriting chops to create one of 2021’s most emotionally salient releases and a work which proved him to be an artist with real depth. Only three years later this would be followed by Robinson’s most recent work, 2024’s SMILE! 😀 which expands his sonic palette to include much more rock and emo adjacent instrumentation and songs which express even more of his self and personality.

These two titans will also be joined by the likes of GRiz, a DJ and saxophonist who has made a name for himself over the last decade with his blend of funk, trip-hop and dubstep. Fans more inclined towards hardstyle can catch Sara Landry whose speedy, industrial EDM has allowed her to light up stages across Europe and The USA on stages as notable as Coachella and ELectric daisy Carnival.

These are just a few of the notable performances lined up for ‘Lights All Night’. Other acts will be just as varied and engaging such as rapper and DJ, Illenium, drum and bass producer, Netsky, electronic superstar Grabbitz, and many more. This outstanding lineup plus a holiday weekend in Dallas sounds like a recipe for two extraordinary days and one unmissable event.

See the whole lineup below: