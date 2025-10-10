Perry Farrell Joins Carl Cox On “Joya” Marking First New Music Since Jane’s Addiction Disbandment & Lawsuits

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 10th, 2025 - 9:44 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Perry Farrell has officially joined Carl Coz on “Joya”, marking his first new music project since Jane’s Addiction disbandment. The release also follows Farrell’s first dip into music after the band’s recent lawsuits. After the chaos, Farrell announced his first upcoming performance a month ago.

Last September, the latest reunion tour from Farrell and his old band Jane’s Addiction ended when Farrell physically threw down on bandmate Dave Navarro mid-song. The show ended early, Subsequently, the rest of the tour was immediately canceled and the other members began working on new music without Farrell. Navarro says there “no chance” that the rest of the band will ever play with Farrell again, according to Stereogum. The band-mates are now in a current legal battle.

Farrell is currently making his first few steps toward his musical pursuits after that version of Jane’s Addiction.

In fact, Farrell is the guest vocalist on “Joya,” the new single from pioneering UK house and techno DJ Carl Cox. Farrell was a relatively early adapter to rave culture. He tried his hand as a DJ after Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros first broke up, and DJs were a big part of the Enit Festival, the short-lived tour that Farrell attempted to launch in 1995, according to Stereogum.