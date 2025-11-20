Sonar Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Skepta, Boys Noize, Cabaret Voltaire & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Today, Sónar 2026 has shared a third of the lineup and first details of new formats. Announcing the first 31 artists from a lineup that will feature more than 100 shows in total, promising a festival as exciting, diverse, representative and original as ever. For the first time, the musical program will take place entirely in a single venue that is located at Fira Barcelona (Gran Via site, in L’Hospitalet), with a brand new three-day format and uninterrupted music from the afternoon and into the night, for a more comfortable, immersive, and seamless experience.

The festival will feature new shows by Kelis, Skepta, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Modeselektor, Cabaret Voltaire, Nia Archives, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, WhoMadeWho, Ascenda nt Vierge and 30drop, as well as DJ sets from Chris Stussy, Sammy Virji, DJ Gigola, Kettama, Joy Orbison, Boys Noize, Ogazón, ISA, Clementaum b2b LAZA, Alba Franch and more acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sónar 2026 is an initiative by Advanced Music and the Sónar Foundation, in collaboration with the Departament de Cultura de la Generalitat de Catalunya and the Ajuntament de Barcelona, with the support of the Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, and the European Commission’s S+T+ARTS initiative.