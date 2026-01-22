Myrkur Shares Balladic New Single “Touch My Love And Die”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 22nd, 2026 - 6:00 AM

Danish multi-hyphenate Amalie Bruun, professionally known as Myrkur, has returned with a brand new single entitled “Touch My Love And Die.” The track is every bit as cinematic and balladic as fans of Myrkur would expect.

Bruun plans to give the track its live debut at the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix song competition on February 14 after which the winner will then move forward to represent Denmark at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

In October of 2023. Myrkur released her fourth studio album Spine. The album was preceded by numerous singles including “Like Humans,” “Mothlike” and “Valkyriernes Sang.” Back in 2024, she joined King Diamond on tour as a special guest providing backing vocals and organ accompaniment. King Diamond also released “Spider Lilly” featuring Myrkur on backing vocals. The band played the song live for the first time, along with “Electro Therapy,” during the opening show of their North American ‘Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920’ tour. Ironically, Myrkur was forced to address gatekeepers who accused her of being a poser for wearing a King Diamond shirt despite the fact that she toured with and guested on the single from the group.

Myrkur also previously collaborated with Nergal of Behemoth on “Angel Of Light” from his solo project Me And That Man. She also worked with popular video game The Sims on a Simlish version of her song “Onde Born.” Aside from joint tracks. Myrkur has released several covers including the ancient English ballad “Matty Groves” as well as Joni Mitchell’s “Little Green.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat