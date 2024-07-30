King Diamond Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates Featuring Guest Vocals From Myrkur

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

King Diamond will be embarking on a long awaited North American headlining tour this fall. The Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920 trek will commence on October 15 in San Antonio, Texas and run through December 6 in Dallas, Texas. Support will be provided by Overkill and Night Demon. Additional backing vocals for the upcoming tour will be provided by the special guest, Myrkur.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET. General on sale date is this Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time. People can secure their tickets a kingdiamondcoven.com.

While talking about the upcoming tour, King Diamond says: “This is Saint Lucifer’s Hospital, enter if you dare! We have been busy putting this ever-growing horror story together, and it’s still growing. I know the end of it, but how we will get there will be a long trip. There are so many characters, and so many unexpected things along this journey.”

The band adds: “It’s a crazy family on another timeline in 1920, where I experienced some hard times, and they have to come to our time to steal from us to survive. This is the most elaborate thing we have ever done, that goes for the stage production as well.”

Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920 Tour Dates

10/15 – Boeing Center at Tech Port. – San Antonio, TX

10/16 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX

10/18 – Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

10/19 – The Factory – St. Louis, MO

10/20 – The Midland Theater – Kansas City, MO

10/22 – Murat Theatre At Old National Center – Indianapolis, IN

10/23 – The Louisville Palace Theatre – Louisville, KY

10/25 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

10/26 – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater – St. Petersburg, FL

10/28 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

10/30 – Kings Theater – Brooklyn, NY

10/31 -Roadrunner – Boston, MA

11/2 – MTelus – Montreal, QC

11/3 – The Theatre At Great Canadian – Mississauga, ON

11/4 – The Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI

11/6 – The Agora Theatre & Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

11/7 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

11/8 – The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

11/10 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

11/11 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

11/14 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

11/18 – Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

11/20 – Edmonton Convention Center – Edmonton, AB

11/21 – TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK

11/22 – Grey Eagle Resort And Casino – Calgary, AB

11/24 – Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR

11/25 – Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

11/27 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

11/29 – YouTube Theater – Los Angeles, CA

11/30 – The Theater At Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

12/1 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

12/2 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

12/4 – REVEL – Albuquerque, NM

12/6 – The Factory In Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

