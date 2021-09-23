Behemoth’s Frontman Nergal Releases Collaborative New Song “Angel Of Light” Featuring Myrkur From His Solo Project Me And That Man

Home News Casey Melnick September 23rd, 2021 - 4:41 PM

Polish musician and Behemoth frontman Adam Nergal Darski, who is best known by his stage name Nergal, has released the second single from his solo project Me and That Man’s forthcoming album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 which is set to drop November 19 via Napalm Records. “Angel Of Light” is a somber guitar-centric track that incorporates harrowing guest vocals from singer Amalie Bruun, who is better known as Myrkur. Nergal also shared the official music video for his track which features a white dress wearing Myrkur traversing a gorgeous coastal landscape.

“Angel Of Light” is an emotional and dark song with bluesy riffs and gloomy vocal melodies. The song utilizes folk instrumentation that wouldn’t feel out of place in a retro western movie filled with gun wielding bandits and justice seeking cowboys. The song incorporates a clean guitar riff that evokes pain and heartbreak. Nergal’s weeping guitar licks throughout the song ooze passion and sentimentality. The track’s songwriting delves into the theme of divine light versus the darkness of the shadows as well as the interplay between God and the Devil. “So I followed his light/And it’s set me free/Cause Lucifer’s the one who’s praying for me,” sings Myrkur in reference to finding solace in “the god from below.” Myrkur’s reverberating vocals on this track have a sinister undertone to them as they reign supreme in the mix.

The music video is a vivid dreamscape. Directed by Claudio Marino, this video incorporates a hazy filter that seems to blur reality. Myrkur, who is dressed in white, walks through rolling hills and lush forest vegetation while Nergal and two women follow her while cladded in black outfits. The closing moments of the video feature Myrkur reaching out to the infinite expanse of the horizon before she solemnly closes her weary eyes.

Alongside the single announcement, Nergal shared some information regarding the song’s creation. The songwriter states, “Behold the ‘Angel of Light’! This song is perhaps the most sinister and dark Americana in our repertoire. Whilst we often offer a little smile and wink with our music, this is pure Luciferian splendor delivered by our very own angel, Amalie from Myrkur. It’s all yours now folks! Enjoy!”

In addition to several other musicians, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 will feature guest features from Devin Townsend, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, ex-Misfits singer Michale Graves, Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt and Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz. This project will be a follow-up to Me And That Man’s New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1, which was released in 2020.

Earlier this year, Nergal was found guilty of “offending religious feelings” in Poland. The musician allegedly uploaded a picture of the Virgin Mary with a foot on top of her face on Behemoth’s Facebook page in 2019. Nergal reportedly refused to pay the 18,500 zloty fine, and he later launched a crowdfunding campaign called Ordo Blasfemia that sought to fight the nation’s anti-blasphemy laws.