Myrkur Collaborates with Iconic Video Game The Sims and Releases New Recording of Her Song “Onde Børn” Sung in Simlish

Danish post-black metal Myrkur, headed by Amalie Bruun, has teamed up with the iconic video game series The Sims to release a new recording of “Onde Børn,” which was originally included on her debut studio album M. This new version was sung in Simlish, a fictional language in the Sims universe. As of now, a behind-the-scenes look at this track is currently available.

Myrkur is shown recording this song at Lava Studio in Denmark, the same place where her latest studio album Folkensange was released. Bruun explained that she was fascinated by The Sims universe and their unique language, and began this project after representatives from the Sims rewrote the song’s lyrics in Simlish.

Myrkur followed up the release of M with Mareridt, which was named as our best album of 2017. M was also lauded upon its release and made its way to number 13 on the site’s best albums of 2015.

Back in June Myrkur teamed up with Anna von Hausswolff to cover Björk’s “All Is Full of Love,” from her acclaimed 1997 studio album Homogenic. The artist abandoned nearly all of the hard metal sounds from her predecessor on Folkensange, which was accompanied by the singles “Leaves of Yggdrasil” and “Gudernes Vilje.” This record eschewed the heavier sounds to focus on the more traditional folk music influences on her work.

“As an album, Folkesange is an understandable and respectable move for Myrkur to make—it pays honor to her roots without disrupting her discography and if anything, it goes further to show her versatility as an artist,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explained.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat