Myrkur Debuts Stunning New Music Video For “Mothlike”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Spine is a title with a host of potent connotations such as growth, strength, defiance, a core of our being, and flexibility. It is what holds a human up, and allows us to rebuild. It’s an album that encompasses all these traits – an act of rebirth that balances our most euphoric and our darkest moments.

As a whole, “Mothlike” is fantastic by how the delicate instrumentation sizzles the air with electronic poppy vibe while Myrkur ‘s elegant vocals serenades the ears with beautiful melody.

Artist Myrkur brings Spine to life in her stunning new video “Mothlike,” which is directed by David Fitt. In the press release the director talks about the meaning behind the latest song.

“Early on in the process, I knew that translating ‘Mothlike’ into a video required the notion of transformation—like caterpillars do turning into moths. It led me to think about artists, how they are often met with defiance and rejection when they bring something new to the table, before getting recognized after perseverance and determination. The video is quite literally the illustration of this process, until the eye-opening reveal of a new truth expanding your vision.”

Myrkur unfolds the next chapter in her personal mythology of Amalie Bruun, which is setting a new course for the enigmatic composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. Marked by the birth of her child and a means of making sense of the storm of emotions in that wake, her forthcoming album Spine charts a new course for Bruun through the most turbulent period of her life to new territories beyond, free from genre constraints, and giving rise to a new range of emotional and sonic contours.