Myrkur Covers Joni Mitchell’s “Little Green” in Her Garden to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Blue

Ellie Lin June 25th, 2021 - 12:39 PM

Danish metal musician Myrkur covered Joni Mitchell’s song “Little Green” in an Instagram post to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Mitchell’s album Blue. She clarified that she won’t be making a cover album, but just wanted to cover her favorite song from the album.

“I felt like playing my favorite song from it, this morning in my garden. You can tell I’m blinded by that Danish sunlight. The first 4 songs on that album sort of changed how I view the concept of songwriting – and her vocals are so insanely crystal clear and perfect pitch. It’s funny to think that album got poor reviews when it came out. “Little Green” also got a different meaning for me after I became a mother,” she wrote.

Myrkur recently announced that she’d be playing two livestream concerts, one of which would be a performance of her album Folkesange in full. She also recently covered the song “Matty Groves,” an ancient English ballad about a woman killing her husband who cheated on her. Myrkur was also criticized by a Catholic organization about her song “Måneblôt,” which they claim is Satanic as it has lyrics talking about the sacrifice of a “new born.” The artist responded to the criticism by posting her singing the song on Instagram and captioned it “I try to be cordial but they keep being close minded. You want to talk about how Christianity came to power in Northern Europe? Didn’t think so. This is NOT satanic. You have to be a Christian to even acknowledge that concept. Don’t anger a pagan woman…”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat