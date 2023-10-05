Myrkur Unveils Epic New Single “Valkyriernes Sang”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Black metal band Myrkur returns to her connection with Scandinavian mythology on her ethereal black metal epic, “Valkyriernes Sang.” The moving vocal performance is being sung in Amalie Bruun’s native Danish that gives weight and leaves room for interpretation.

In the press release Brunn discusses the creative process behind the latest single.

“I wrote this song after diving into different interpretations of the old Norse sagas again, particularly Njál’s saga and the poems about the valkyrier – ‘Spydsangen’ (‘The Song of the Spear’) I have always been fascinated with the figures of Valkyrier in Norse mythology, their power, their role in the battles, in Valhalla and with Odin.”

“Valkyriernes Sang is the latest single from the forthcoming album Spine, which sets a new course for the enigmatic composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist.

This time around, Myrkur reunited with producer Randall Dunn in Sigur Rós’s Icelandic Sundlaugin studio to negotiate the contrast between the deepest human connection of mother and child from an increasingly disconnected, alienating world from pandemic restrictions and isolation to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

Spine is a title with a host of potent connotations: growth, strength, defiance, a core of our being and flexibility. It is what holds a human up, and allows us to rebuild. It’s an album that encompasses all these traits – an act of rebirth that balances our most euphoric and our darkest moments.