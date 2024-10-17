King Diamond Live Debuts Two New Songs “Spider Lilly” and “Electro Therapy” During First Show Of North American Tour

Home News Lily Meline October 17th, 2024 - 6:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Although heavy metal band King Diamond hasn’t released a full album in fourteen years, they’ve been staying busy regardless. From working on a comic adaptation of their revolutionary 1987 album Abigail to writing a full album, The Institute, that has yet to release after four years since its original release date, they’ve had some substantial work on their hands.

On top of all that, their schedule has recently gotten fuller with the addition of their North American, cross-continental tour, which began earlier this week. The show is entitled “The Saint Lucifer’s Hospital 1920,” promising an eerie, hellish tone that fans of theirs will be sure to go crazy for. King Diamond will be aided by special guest performers Myrkur, Over Kill and Night Demon.

If that wasn’t enough of an incentive to attend, though, fans are sure to be intrigued by the exclusive two new songs the band showcased onstage opening night. The songs, titled “Spider Lilly” and “Electro Therapy,” appear to be just as gruesome and gothic as the rest of the show’s setlist, living up to the legacy set before it.

In the tour’s announcement, according to Blabbermouth.net, King Diamond stated, “This is Saint Lucifer’s Hospital, also known as The Institute. Enter if you dare!” This implies that “Spider Lilly” and “Electro Therapy” are tracks a part of their aforementioned unreleased album. If this is truly the case, King Diamond sharing such an enticing sneak peek of what’s in store is a smart decision on their part.

For some scary good tunes, recordings of the new songs are enclosed below.