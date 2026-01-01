Kneecap Claims UK Government is Appealing Ruling That Threw Out Mo Chara’s Terror Case

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 1st, 2026 - 1:10 PM

Irish hip-hop provocateurs Kneecap have claimed that the UK government is preparing to appeal a legal ruling that dismissed the terror case against their band member Mo Chara. The group has taken to social media to voice their opposition to what they describe as a politically motivated move by British authorities. Supporters and critics alike are watching closely as the dispute over free expression and alleged wrongdoing continues to unfold.

According to NME, Kneecap say the UK government has issued notice that it will challenge the decision by a magistrates’ court that threw out the charge against Mo Chara late last year. The original case was dismissed in September after a chief magistrate found that the charge was brought unlawfully due to procedural issues and therefore “null”, meaning the court could not proceed with the prosecution. The case stemmed from an alleged incident in November 2024 at a London concert when Mo Chara was accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag and encouraging support for proscribed organisations, allegations the band has continually denied and criticised as misrepresentations of their intent.

In a statement posted on X, Kneecap wrote that their legal team sees no sound basis for the appeal and characterised the government’s decision as an attempt to silence dissent and distract from other pressing issues. They said the appeal will be heard at the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on January 14th, and have vowed not to remain silent as the matter moves forward.

The group reiterated their stance that they do not condone or support violence and argue that their artistic expression has been taken out of context. They also connected their fight to broader political conflicts, asserting that criticism of state actions should not be equated with support for terrorism.