Moby Announces New Album Future Quiet For February 2026 Release, Shares New Version Of “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die”

Home News Steven Taylor January 16th, 2026 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Musician and producer Moby has announced his 23rd studio album, titled Future Quiet. The new album is expected to be released next month on February 20th, 2026. As part of the announcement, Moby shared the album’s opener, a new rendition of the track “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” which rose to recent popularity thanks to it’s use in the show Stranger Things. The new version, featuring Gabriels member Jacob Lusk, can be found on Moby’s YouTube.

Lusk’s high, heavenly vocals help to bring out the already emotional elements of the track, creating a somber atmosphere overall. “I first heard Jacob’s voice on KCRW when they started playing ‘Love and Hate in A Different Time’,” Moby said about the new song. “And, like anyone who’s heard Jacob sing, I immediately fell in love with his voice. After hearing him sing on the radio, I spent weeks tracking him down and begging him to work with me. And, lucky me, he agreed. The results speak for themselves, as his vocals on ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die’ are, I say with something approaching objectivity, transcendent.”

The song serves as a suitable introduction to the atmosphere of Future Quiet, which is said to “encompass modern piano minimalism, immersive ambient soundscapes and a smattering of vocal collaborations.” Moby explained further, “‘Future Quiet’ is, not surprisingly, quiet. To be clear; I love bombast. I love excess and volume. But as the world gets louder and crazier I find myself needing the refuge of quiet, both as a listener and as a musician. For me, and hopefully for others, ‘Future Quiet’ is a refuge. The world, self-evidently, is more demanding than it’s ever been. The world screams at us, our screens scream at us, other people scream at us, and to retreat from the screaming we need safety and refuge. That for me is the goal of ‘Future Quiet’. Writing and recording it was a refuge for me, and I hope that listening to it is a refuge for you.”

Future Quiet Tracklist: