Thievery Corporation’s Eric Hilton Announces New Album Midnight Ragas For June 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Je ne t’aime plus”

Home News Lea Tran March 31st, 2025 - 7:50 PM

Eric Hilton from Thievery Corporation released a new single, “Je ne t’aime plus”, from his upcoming album.

The song was made in collaboration with Natalie Clavier on vocals. The electronic beat created a mysterious and sultry vibe that mixes with the softness of Clavier’s voice.

The use of the synthesizer and bass evoked a somewhat exotic tone to the song.

The single also sets the theme for Hilton’s upcoming compilation album, “Midnight Rages”, set to release on June 20.

According to a press release, the album will feature three different vocalists, Puma Ptah, Natalia Clavier, and Kristina Westernik-Dandridge, with songs in Spanish, French, and English.

Working with Natalia, Puma, and Kristina was so great on this project, because I had all these vocal flavors to choose from,” Hilton said in a press release.

From the press release, it described the album to cover a range of moods in each song making it “so listenable, and so unforgettable.”

See the full tracklist below.

“Je ne t’aime plus” is avaible to stream on all major platforms.

Midnight Ragas track listing:

Life (In The Deep End)

Leave It All feat. Puma Ptah

Je ne t’aime plus feat. Natalia Clavier

Behind My Eyes feat. Kristina Westernik-Dandridge

All I Want feat. Puma Ptah

Burkina Faso

Midnight Ragas

Sol Interior feat. Natalia Clavier

Galactic Shine

Madame Asha

L’Ocean feat. Natalia Clavier

Beautiful Moment feat. Kristina Westernik-Dandridge