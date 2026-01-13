Sleaford Mods Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 1:39 PM

Today, Sleaford Mods has announced a headline 2026 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album, The Demise Of Planet X, which will be out on January 16, through Rough Trade Records. The upcoming tour sees the duo visiting, New York, California, Illinois, Washington D.C., Washington, Canada and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Pulsing with chiming synths and propulsive beats, “ Elitest G.O.A.T .” is a bittersweet soundtrack to modern life as this melodic gem mixes 21st-century angst, social bravado, Daleks and light-as-a-cloud vocals from the incomparable Harding. “When we did the bare bones of ‘Elitest G.O.A.T.’, it unnerved me because it almost sounded like a small band because for the bassline we really took influence from progressive music like David Bowie’s Low,” explains Williamson

The artist adds” “But Andrew always comes up with something really good and tasteful, and his beat ticking away pulls it back into Sleaford Mods. As I put the vocal on, I knew it was a goer. We’ve created something a bit different, and Aldous Harding really helped with that. She is brilliant on this track, and it is one of my favourites on the album. It’s such a good song.”

Sleaford Mods Tour Dates

5/9 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/10 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

5/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/19 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

5/21 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile