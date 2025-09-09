Wolf Alice Share Glamorous New Video For “Just Two Girls”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 12:00 PM

Following the release of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album, The Clearing and ahead of their highly anticipated North American tour starting tomorrow, Wolf Alice have shared the official music video for their latest single, “Just Two Girls.” The video, directed by Colin Solal Cardo and choreographed by Ryan Heffington, stars actor Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Politician) and finds the two girls catching up over some drinks in a bar before causing some gentle mayhem throughout the restaurant in the name of frivolity.

A snapshot into the connection between two friends without a care in the world, enjoying each other’s company and hoping others come along for the ride. While talking about the tune, band member Ellie said it is “A love letter penned for female friendships, it’s a song celebrating the power of connection and unadulterated adoration for your best friend, your soul mate, your wife for life. To the ones who get you, know you, understand your hang ups, passions and inner thoughts – sometimes even before you do. The ones who can help you navigate life and make some sense of the world, one date at a time.”

The artist adds: “I noticed how much I was saying Oh my god yeah you’re so right! And I thought it was so nice to see how validating these conversations with my girlfriends are, how much I’m learning in these chats. I think I’ve been trying to figure out a lot of things, like getting older. I feel it’s really been a strange time of thinking about appearance. And these are things you hash out with your girlfriends and suddenly you don’t feel so shit about them again. I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that.”

