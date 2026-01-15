Gorillaz Unveil Two New Tracks “The Hardest Thing (ft. Tony Allen)” And “Orange County (ft. Bizarapp, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar)”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 12:00 PM

Today, the Gorillaz climb further up The Mountain with a new track titled “Orange County (ft. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson & Anoushka Shankar)”, which comes with its companion track “The Hardest Thing (ft Tony Allen).” Side by side on new studio album The Mountain that will be out on February 27 through Gorillaz’ own new label KONG.

Written by Damon Albarn, “The Hardest Thing” opens with the voice of longtime collaborator and friend, the pioneering musician and drummer Tony Allen who passed away in 2020. The song is a beautiful exploration of grief and hope, both central themes on new album The Mountain, with the haunting lyric, “You know the hardest thing is to say goodbye to someone you love.”

Now, “Orange County” sees Albarn being joined by singer, songwriter and poet Kara Jackson on vocals, as well as four-time Grammy-nominated sitar player Anoushka Shankar. Produced by Gorillaz and Bizarrap, “Orange County” was written by Damon Albarn, former U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate, Kara Jackson, and two-time Latin Grammy-winning, Argentine artist, producer and musical innovator Bizarrap.

The Mountain is produced by Gorillaz, James Ford, Samuel Egglenton and Remi Kabaka Jr., plus Bizarrap (Orange County), The Mountain was recorded at Studio 13 in London and Devon, various locations in India including Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan and Varanasi, as well as Ashgabat, Damascus, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. The album features artists performing in five languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Spanish and Yoruba.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson