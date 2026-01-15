Skrillex Surprise Releases New EP Kora

Home News Skylar Jameson January 15th, 2026 - 3:40 PM

Skrillex has dropped a new EP titled KoraI, without any prior announcement. The EP features collaborations between Skrillex, Varg2™, Siiickbrain, Whitearmor and more. Kora follows the EP Skrillex released in November, Hit Me Where It Hurts X, as well as the one he released last April, F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3. Skrillex’s latest 3 EPs Kora, Hit Me Where It Hurts X and F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 are the producer’s first release since his last double album release in 2023 with Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close.

The EP consists of three maximalist ambient songs “Yo Yan”, “Someone Said” and the title track “Kora”. The three-song run makes for a fascinating listen with limited drums, unique synths and a moody sound. Check out the songs from Kora below!

Kora adds to Skrillex’s collection of collaborations. Last year, he collaborated with Caroline Polachek, 100 Gecs, Dylan Brady and more on Hit Me Where It Hurts X.

As reported by Pitchfork, Skrillex is up for two awards at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards with his F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 EP. He’s nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Voltage”.



Kora Tracklist:

Yo Yan (ft. Sacred Family) Someone Said (ft. Varg2™, Eurohead, Whitearmor, swedm) Kora (ft. Varg2™, Eurohead, Siiickbrain, swedm)

