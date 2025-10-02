Danny L Harle Shares New Song With Caroline Polachek “Azimuth”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 2nd, 2025 - 9:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

London-based musician, composer and producer Danny L Harle released his latest single, “Azimuth”, featuring vocals from long-time collaborator Caroline Polachek. Starting with Polachek’s 2019 solo album Pang, and deepened on 2023’s equally acclaimed Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, Harle’s own solo work is crystalised as he moves further into the spotlight as an artist. The song marks the latest evolution in one of contemporary pop’s most compelling creative partnerships.

Navigating the somber euphoria of trance, “Azimuth” distills both Harle’s and Polachek’s classical training and experimental instincts into something strikingly direct. Built on Harle’s stripped-back, deeply human electronic production, the song provides a perfect platform for Polachek’s unmistakable voice – once again proving the pair’s ability to make boundary-pushing music that can infiltrate the mainstream without compromise.

In an interview about the song, Harle expressed that, “‘Azimuth’ felt like the finalisation of an approach that Caroline and I had been orbiting for some time as a way of putting her voice into my music – I sometimes call it the ‘trance siren.’ You can hear manifestations of it in tracks like “Insomnia” from Pang and “On The Beach” from Death Stranding 2, but this was the first time I managed to translate it into my style of dance music. Azimuth’s melody could only have been sung by Caroline, it is designed around her voice, I couldn’t imagine anyone else singing it or giving a performance like that. It also allowed us to play with scale, space and quietness in a way I’ve never done before. For me, “Azimuth” is a trance ballad, despairing but hopeful, best heard in a club in a sunken cathedral.”

“Azimuth” is set to build on the success of “Starlight”, Danny L Harle’s recent collaboration with alt-pop icon PinkPantheress.

Today, Danny L Harle also announced his upcoming February 2026 headline tour. Artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, October 7th ahead of general sale on October 9th. For more information and details on pre-sale sign up, fans can go to Harle’s official website here.

Danny L Harle Live 2026 Tour Dates

2/6 – NITSA – Barcelona, Spain

2/13 – Outernet – London, UK

2/14 – New Century – Manchester, UK

2/15 – Art School – Glasgow, UK

2/19 – La Gaîté Lyrique – Paris, France

2/20 – Button Factory – Dublin, Ireland