Lightning In A Bottle Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Skrillex, James Blake, M.I.A. & More

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today, Do LaB has announced the music lineup for North America’s original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, will be taking place at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California May 22-27. The festival provides a living and breathing outpost for misfits, creatives and experience hunters to experience an array of top-tier music curation, art installations, immersive environments and educational programming. Tickets to Lightning in a Bottle are now available through the festival’s official website.

This year’s edition is about returning to where the festival first started. The festival is defined as both a transformational wonderland and a wild party where freak flags fly. A place to learn and create, but also reconnect with one’s mischievous inner child, where surprises hide around every corner.

With this year’s lineup, Lightning in a Bottle continues to build on its legacy of booking a diverse roster of artists across the worlds of dance music and beyond. Headliners for the upcoming edition kick off with three of the most iconic vocalists, featuring the moody croonings of James Blake, London producer and singer Labrinth, and the chart-topping M.I.A. and Skrillex.

The lineup continues with a rare dubstep set from Skream and a sultry Club Set from Canadian duo BobMoses. All shades of house and techno each add their own unique energy to the LIB24 bill. Honey Dijonwill champion her originating Chicago house style, while one of experimental electronic’s prodigal sons Floating Points offers his renowned multi-genre performance.

This forward-thinking ethos is furthered by acts like Overmono and Tycho, while a special performance by ANNA and Sama’ Abdulhadi fills out the harder hitting techno edge of the lineup. Scene favorites Nora En Pure, Justin Martin, Mura Masa and Of The Trees each bring their own unique and euphoric sounds to the fold.

hose seeking out the more off-kilter and unexpected sounds can look forward to performances from the electro-tropical Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, the indie pop stylings of Cannons, London-based jungle and drum and bass artist Nia Archives, and the rap meets pop blends of Qveen Herby. Additional lineup standouts include Barclay Crenshaw, Aluna, it’s murph, DJ Holographic, Machinedrum and more.