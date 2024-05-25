Skrillex Shares Anthemic New Single “Push” Featuring Hamdi & Taichu

Home News Bella Rothman May 25th, 2024 - 11:40 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The popular dubstep artist Skrillex has just released his latest single “Push.” Featuring artist Hamdi and singer TAICHU, the song has been highly anticipated for listens after debuting for the first time over a year ago.

The dynamic EDM song first played for fans during Jyoty’s Rinse FM broadcast and quickly became a viral sensation. It has been featured in many sets from other famous DJs in the last year but has now finally made it way to listeners.

The club dance song has a hyper pop feel that makes me for a well-received EDM track. With a powerful base, often recognized in Skrillex track, the song is sure to continue making its way successfully into EDM scene.

Along with Skrillex highly regarding mastering, lyrics by TAICHU, in both English and Spanish, complement the songs playful and high vibes talking about connection between people and the movement of or bodies. The free energy at the heart of current EDM is captured well in this collaboration and is why the song has been beloved by fans even before they had streaming access.

Skrillex has had many other successful collaborations with artists such as Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello, Kanye West and more.

Prior to release of “Push”, the song was played in Skrillex iconic Coachella set in April of 2023. After several other appearances of the track, it is now available on all streaming platforms for listen.