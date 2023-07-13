100 gecs Cancel European Tour Citing Physical and Mental Health Reasons

Home News Dita Dimone July 13th, 2023 - 12:07 AM

The band 100 gecs announces that they will not be going on with their next tour of Europe, which was scheduled to begin in October. “To our fans in Europe: we’re sorry to cancel our upcoming shows, but we’re physically and mentally worn out,” the duo wrote in a message released on social media. See their tweet below.

Following the conclusion of their tour across North America supporting 10,000 gecs in May, 100 gecs made the announcement that they would be touring Europe in the coming months. The band began their tour of North America in the spring after beginning the year with performances in Oceania during the months of January and February. These performances took place in Oceania.

100 gecs are scheduled to perform at a few of their future tour dates in the month of July. They will also perform as the opening act for Boygenius at an event recently confirmed to take place at the Hollywood Bowl on Halloween and will celebrate the holiday. You can locate the band’s most recent tour schedule further down this page.