Phil Demmel Denies Forcing Vio-Lence to Breakup When He Left

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 5th, 2026 - 8:50 PM

Phil Demmel recently talked about rumors regarding why he left the band Vio-Lence. Some people thought he caused the band to break up when he quit because of what Sean Killian, the band’s singer, said. However, in a statement mentioned by Metal Injection, Demmel made it clear that he never insisted on breaking up the band after leaving.

When Demmel decided to leave the band, it was a big change for them. Even though his leaving could have been tough, he made sure everyone knew that this was a personal decision and not meant to end Vio-Lence. He really respected his former bandmates and believed they could keep making music without him. For Demmel, this is a new phase where he focuses on his own music projects and life. By turning to these individual interests, he’s looking forward to exploring different creative directions rather than telling the band what to do next. This shift gives both Demmel and Vio-Lence chances for fresh ideas and artistic growth separately.

This clarification is important for fans who worried that internal issues might have sped up the band’s breakup. Demmel wanted to leave the band Vio-Lence on good terms and hoped his leaving wouldn’t cause problems among the remaining members. He believed in talking openly and respectfully, so everyone felt free to follow their own goals—whether staying with the band or trying something new. His approach was thoughtful, recognizing that while they don’t know what will happen next for the band, each person should feel okay making decisions based on their dreams. Demmel’s goodbye message was meant to reassure his fellow musicians and encourage them not to worry about what’s ahead but instead focus on their personal paths.