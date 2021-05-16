Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed Prepares New Album, Reveals Appearances By Chuck Billy and Phil Demmel

Home News Aaron Grech May 16th, 2021 - 11:22 PM

Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta is preparing a new album, …And Jasta For All, which is set to feature appearances from Testament frontman Chuck Billy and Vio-lence/former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel. Although a release date has not been announced, Jasta is currently funding the project through martyrstore.net and Patreon. The vocalist also released a promotional image in support of the project, which sees Jasta give an homage to Metallica’s legendary …And Justice for All record.

No new podcast today! I gotta finish the AND JASTA FOR ALL album pre-production. Help fund the album at https://t.co/ti5QNg6OKE or join https://t.co/Jnnl8BXtHv I will be previewing the guest spots from Chuck Billy & Phil Demmel. This album is gonna SLAY!! #AndJastaForAll pic.twitter.com/FXrrwlDHd3 — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 10, 2021

Last fall saw the release of Hatebreed’s latest studio album Weight of The False Self, which saw the group embrace a metalcore sound. The record saw Jasta deliver powerful, authoritative vocals, while the band’s other musicians each had an opportunity to shine. This new studio album hosted the single Instinctive “(Slaughterlust).”

“The music is amazing; Jamey Jasta’s vocals fill the atmosphere with loud and authoritative sound, Frank Novinec, Wayne Lozinak and Chris Beattie light up each track with deep guitar riffs and Matt Byrne shakes each tune with rapid, thunderous drum beats. Hatebreed delivers on Weight of the False Self because the vocals and instrumentation give listeners a taste of true metalcore,” mxdwn reviewer Cait Stoddard explained.

Jasta has been busy throughout the last year as well, teaming up with Max Weinberg of Slipknot, Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Ben Weinman of Dillinger Escape Plan for a cover of The Misfits “Earth AD” this past August. He also teamed up with Howard Jones as Black Alpaca for the song of the same name.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz