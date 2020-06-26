Steve Souza of Exodus, Former Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo and Former Machine Head Guitarist Phil Demmel Join Forces for Socially Distanced Cover of Dead Kennedy’s “Police Truck”

Home News Roy Lott June 26th, 2020 - 5:20 PM

Former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel has joined forces with Exodus singer Steve “Zetro” Souza, former Slayer and current Suicidal Tendencies drummer Dave Lombardo and Rancid bassist Matt Hoffman to record a “quarantine” cover of the Dead Kennedy’s “Police Truck” as part of Demmel’s new series “Collab-A-Jam.” According to Blabbermouth, The new jam session is now uploaded and available to watch on Demmel’s Youtube channel.

In the video’s description, Demmel discusses the inspiration behind covering the classic song. “I reached out to Dave Lombardo because I knew he LOVED the DKs and would help me add some power since I tracked 2 over-driven guitar tracks. I then reached out to my bud Lars from Rancid and he suggested the Rancid bass player, Matt who has played the song many times before and would nail it. He did. I picked this one before all the recent activity so this song isn’t any kind of statement or declaration. It’s 4 dudes jamming music. Be good to each other all y’all!!!!!” Check out the jam session below.

“Police Truck” is the fourth video of the collab-jam series, following covers of Black Sabbath’s “Falling off the Edge of the World,” Cozy Powell’s “Assault Attack,” and Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado