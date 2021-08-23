Sean Killian of Vio-Lence Hospitalized With COVID-19

Home News Jerry Morales August 23rd, 2021 - 9:25 PM

Metal Injection reports that Vio-Lence’s lead vocalist Sean Killian has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Killian revealed on the band’s official Instagram that he was hospitalized on August 19 after contracting the virus from a friend.

“I am feeling much better but my lung capacity at this time is diminished,” read Killian’s statement. “My oxygen absorption is good and all my other symptoms have gone away. I will have a recovery period that will take some time. I’m sorry we have had to make adjustments to our schedule but at this time I cannot perform to the level our fans and the band expect and deserve.”



Vio-Lence was expected to make an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas’ “Live at Brick by Brick” event on August 26 in San Diego, CA and their “Live at Don Quixote” event on August 27 in Los Angeles, CA.

Eric Wagner, the lead vocalist of doom metal band The Skull, passed away due to complications of pneumonia caused by COVID-19. His death was announced on August 23. Despite being fully vaccinated, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor revealed that he had tested positive for the virus last week and was forced to cancel his appearance at Astronomicon 4. Korn was forced to postpone and cancel shows for their upcoming tour after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

Many musical acts are cancelling and postponing their tour dates following the surge of COVID-19 cases around the U.S. Rock legend Stevie Nicks cancelled all her festival appearances for the remainder of 2021. Alternative rock band Pixies cancelled their 2021 U.S. tour citing the surge of COVID-19 caused by the delta variant.