Maryland Deathfest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Carcass, Vio-Lence and Obituary

Jerry Morales July 15th, 2021 - 7:47 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Maryland Deathfest XVIII has added more acts to their 2022 lineup. The acts include: English death metal band Carcass, American metal band Cardiac Arrest and black metal group Devil Master.

The 2022 festival will take place in Baltimore on May 26 through May 29. The acts will perform from four different venues including Edison Lot, Rams Head Live, Baltimore Soundstage and Power Plant Live.

The announcement of the 2022 festival follows the second postponement of the festival’s original 2020 dates. Back in March 2020, the festival was moved to May 2021. However, in January 2021, the festival was moved to its current May 2022 dates.

Other acts that are set to perform include: Mortiferum, Hellhammer (performed by Tom Gabriel Warrior’s Triumph of Death), Scorched, Triptykon and Yautja, who will join the lineup with previously announced acts like Vio-Lence, Obituary and Blood Bath. According to the festival’s Facebook page, the final lineup will be released soon.

In a Facebook post, the festival revealed more information regarding its 2022 setup, “We also wanted to let you know that we’ve been working on a variety of things to enhance your overall fest experience, particularly at Edison Lot. We are arranging a shuttle system between Edison Lot and Soundstage/Rams Head that will enable you to see as many sets as possible. Additionally, we are arranging for a significant amount of additional shaded areas at Edison Lot, more tables/seating, and a hydration station.”

The festival has additionally announced that tickets purchased for either the original 2020 edition or 2021 edition of Maryland Deathfest XVIII will be honored at the festival’s 2022 dates.

For information on tickets and the festival’s lineup, click here.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat