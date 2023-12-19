Vio-lence Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Full Album Performance Of Eternal Nightmare

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 2:46 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, thrash metal band Vio-lence have announced they will be returning to the stage in April 2024 for a special eight date headlining tour where they will be perform their 1988 debut album Eternal Nightmare in its entirety. Things kick off in Cambridge before the tour stops in Ottobar, Sanctuary and other venues. For tickets and more information visit metalblade.com.

In March 2022 Vio-lence released a new EP Let The World Burn by Metal Blade Records. The five song collection is the band‘s first original release since 1993’s Nothing To Gain, which was recorded at Trident Studios in Pacheco, California by Juan Urteaga, mixed by Tue Madsen and mastered by Ted Jensen.

Formed in 1985, Vio-lence helped define and refine what came to be known as the Bay Area sound by dropping three seminal albums before splitting in 1993. Leaving behind a heady legacy, the band reformed briefly a couple of times in the past years before becoming a full time going concern once more in 2019. After playing a string of successful shows, the quintet started to think about new music and delivered “Let The World Burn,” which showcased the band’s first new material in 29 years.

Vio-lence Tour Dates

4/5 – Middle East / Downstairs – Cambridge, MA

4/6 – Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

4/7 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

4/8 – The Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

4/10 – The Winchester – Cleveland, OH

4/11 – Legends Bar & Venue – Cincinnati, OH

4/12 – Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

4/13 – Reggies – Chicago, IL