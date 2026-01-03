Petitions Calling For Deportation Of Nicki Minaj Reach 120,000 Signatures Following Appearance At Turning Point USA Event

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 3rd, 2026 - 1:17 PM

A petition to deport Nicki Minaj has gathered 120,000 signatures after her controversial appearance at a Turning Point USA event. This event has caused widespread discussion. Known for her strong presence in music, the rapper is now facing political controversy because of her involvement with conservative politics.

According to NME, Minaj showed up at the Turning Point USA event, a big meeting for conservatives. This caused people to both criticize and support her, showing how divided opinions are about celebrities getting involved in politics. By attending this event, Minaj seemed to connect with ideas that are different from what her usual diverse and liberal fans believe in.

A petition on sites like Change.org shows that many people, including Minaj’s fans and the public, are upset because they believe she is no longer supporting progressive values as she did before. Critics say she’s shifting towards conservative views, which disappoints those who admired her for promoting inclusivity and empowerment in the past. Marginalized groups feel especially let down since they saw Minaj as an ally due to her powerful voice in music and previous support for social justice issues.

People who back the petition say that Minaj being at the event and what she said is part of a bigger issue where celebrities use their influence carelessly. This is especially true because Minaj has a lot of impact as a famous person, which comes with certain responsibilities. As the petition gains attention, it’s unclear how it might affect Minaj’s career or immigration status.

