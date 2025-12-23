Charlie Kirk’s Previous Critical Comments On Nicki Minaj Resurface Following Rapper’s Surprise Appearance At Turning Point USA Event

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2025 - 3:01 PM

According to Consequence.net, Nicki Minaj came out as a MAGA supporter during her surprise appearance at a Sunday event held by Turning Point USA, a nonprofit co-founded by the late conservative provocateur Charlie Kirk. In the wake of her appearance, a video of Kirk criticizing the rapper has resurfaced on social media.

Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, “just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.” We all got wrapped up over the last… — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 22, 2025

Recorded during an April 2024 campus debate, the clip shows Kirk labeling Minaj as a bad role model for young Black women. However, his full comment suggests Kirk may have confused Nicki with her fiercest rival, Cardi B, as he referenced the latter’s smash hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

“Black culture is being held captive by influences, songs, and role models,” he said. “Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls. I don’t think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia — I don’t know which one wrote that song.”

Kirk also tweeted in support of Minaj in September 2021 after she claimed her Twitter account was suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation “Democrats’ treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don’t care about black people, especially those they can’t control,” he wrote. “They just use them every 4 years for their votes. But people are waking up.”