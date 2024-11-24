Nicki Minaj Releases 10th Anniversary Edition of The Pinkprint With Four New Songs

Nicki Minaj, known by many as the Queen of Rap, is commemorating the 10th anniversary of her 2014 album, The Pinkprint, with a special re-release. The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition) is available for the first time ever on vinyl.
She writes on Instagram, “As a thank you to the Barbz all around the world, I’m giving you one more surprise at MIDNIGHT EST on behalf of the 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF #ThePinkprint. I love you sooooooooo sooooooooo much.”
Surprise @ midnight est #PinkprintNika #ThePinkprintAnniversary pic.twitter.com/JYp7yWju4a
1. Turn Yo Cap Back (feat. Swae Lee)
2. If It’s Okay (feat. David Guetta & Davido)
3. Arctic Tundra (feat. Juice WRLD)
4. Remember Me (feat. Parker Ighile)
THE PINKPRINT (TENTH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) Vinyl Tracklist:
Side A
“All Things Go”
“I Lied”
“The Crying Game (feat. Jessie Ware)”
“Get On Your Knees (feat. Ariana Grande)”
“Feeling Myself (feat. Beyonce)”
Side B
“Only (feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown)”
“Want Some More (feat. Jeremih)”
“Four Door Aventador”
“Favorite (feat. Jeremih)”
“Buy A Heart (feat. Meek Mill)”
Side C
“Trini Dem Girls (feat. LunchMoney Lewis)”
“Anaconda”
“The Night Is Still Young”
“Pills N Potions”
“Bed Of Lies (feat. Skylar Grey)”
Side D
“Grand Piano”
“Big Daddy (feat. Meek Mill)”
“Shanghai”
“Win Again”
“Truffle Butter (feat. Drake & Lil Wayne)”