Nicki Minaj Releases 10th Anniversary Edition of The Pinkprint With Four New Songs

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Nicki Minaj, known by many as the Queen of Rap, is commemorating the 10th anniversary of her 2014 album, The Pinkprint, with a special re-release. The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition) is available for the first time ever on vinyl.

She writes on Instagram, “As a thank you to the Barbz all around the world, I’m giving you one more surprise at MIDNIGHT EST on behalf of the 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF #ThePinkprint. I love you sooooooooo sooooooooo much.”

Minaj has treated fans to four brand-new tracks, now streaming on digital platforms:

1. Turn Yo Cap Back (feat. Swae Lee)

2. If It’s Okay (feat. David Guetta & Davido)

3. Arctic Tundra (feat. Juice WRLD)

4. Remember Me (feat. Parker Ighile)