Nicki Minaj Named In New Lawsuit From Former Employee Alleging Assault

Cristian Garcia January 4th, 2025 - 3:03 PM

In a surprising turn of events, Nicki Minaj, the internationally renowned rapper and pop icon, has been named in a lawsuit filed by a former employee alleging assault. The suit, which was filed earlier this week, brings forth accusations that Minaj allegedly engaged in verbal and physical altercations with the individual during their time of employment. The plaintiff, whose identity has not been disclosed for privacy reasons, claims that the incidents occurred during their tenure working closely with the artist. According to the legal documents, the former employee alleges that Minaj subjected them to an intense and allegedly hostile work environment, culminating in a physical altercation.

Details of the alleged assault remain vague, with the plaintiff citing fear of retaliation as a reason for their initial silence. In a statement issued through their attorney, the former employee described the alleged incident as “traumatic,” asserting that it caused significant emotional and professional harm. Nicki Minaj has yet to publicly address the lawsuit. However, sources close to the artist have reportedly dismissed the claims as “baseless” and an attempt to tarnish her reputation (via Stereogum).

This is not the first time the “Super Bass” rapper has faced legal scrutiny. Over the years, Minaj has been involved in a handful of high-profile disputes, although she has consistently denied wrongdoing in such matters. Fans and critics alike have taken to social media to discuss the lawsuit, with opinions ranging from staunch support for Minaj to calls for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback