Nicki Minaj Makes Surprise Appearance At Turning Point USA Event, Praises President Trump

Anthony Salvato December 21st, 2025 - 8:00 PM

Multi-Grammy nominated rapper, Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at AmericaFest, the annual event held by the conservative organization, Turning Point USA. Turning Point USA was founded and run by the late political debater Charlie Kirk who was assassinated earlier this year at an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk had surrounded himself with some controversy before his untimely death and had become known as a highly controversial figure. It was here where Kirk garnered his support known for his brashness in his claims and his skills as a debater.

In the first AmericaFest since his death, Turning Point USA pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable event, even drawing in some big names such as Minaj. Nicki Minaj walked out with Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, and praised both the organization and President Donald Trump. Turning Point USA has long supported President Trump and has used their platform to get young conservatives more involved politically. Minaj lauded this effort, and when speaking about the president, went on to say “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president.”

Minaj added that she believes that President Trump has “given so many people hope” and even went on to take some shots at California Governor Gavin Newsom, a long time opponent of President Trump and Turning Point USA. The surprise endorsement from Minaj could provide the boost that Turning Point and President Trump were looking for with mid-term elections rapidly approaching.

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback