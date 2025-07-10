Nicki Minaj Claims Jay-Z Allegedly Owes Her About $200 Million And That “Democrats Attacked Me Over My Cousin’s Balls”

Home News Trent Tournour July 10th, 2025 - 8:03 PM

Nicki Minaj is once again proving herself to be an all-time poster. The artist and icon is no stranger to public and bizarre Twitter rants, most notably, the Covid conspiracies she was sharing a few years ago involving vaccines allegedly making her cousin’s testicles swell to outrageous sizes. (more on that later) However, The Barb is back on Twitter once again, this time with a tone that is decidedly much more militant than the superstar we know and love, or at the very least a tone which is much more litigious.

The target of Nicki’s ire this time around is rapper and business magnate Jay-Z, for reasons which are not entirely clear but seem to initially stem from Nicki feeling that she was passed over to play the SuperBowl this year in favor of Kendrick Lamar. This isn’t a beef entirely out of nowhere as it is Jay-Z’s Roc Nation which decides who gets to perform at the big game each year, what does seem pulled out of thin air is the figure which Nicki feels she is owed. 100-200 million dollars.

In her own words, “We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.”

The messaging here is mixed to say the least.

What followed this was a torrent of tweets about all sorts of topics from Donald Trump’s presidential pardons, to Jay-Z’s alleged interference in sports, instagram, hip-hop and the very concept of touring, and of course tweets calling out the democratic party for allegedly attacking her over her feelings about her cousin’s balls.

In Stereogum’s reporting on the subject, we are given the much needed context that Nicki allegedly feels she got the wrong end of a deal with Jay-Z’s streaming company Tidal. This does make Nicki’s anger more understandable as well as the eye-popping sum she is requesting from Jay-Z. Whether her case is legitimate or not, Nicki seems much more interested in playing the victim and propagating conspiracy theories than actually seeing this bare out in court. It remains unclear exactly why Nicki feels she is owed this money but it seems unlikely this is the last she’ll have to say on the issue, the real question is if anyone will have the patience to read it.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback