FKA Twigs & Nicki Minaj Reportedly In Studio Together

Fans believe that a Nicki Minaj and FKA Twigs collaboration is in the near future after they revealed they’d been in the studio together recently.

NME reports that on November 23, Minaj shared a clip of the two artists in the studio alongside the caption “That one time I randomly tried to direct my 1st short film with the gorgeous & iconic QUEEN @fkatwigs.” The caption was complete with several emojis.

It isn’t clear if this is for either of the artists’ upcoming projects, with Twigs set to release Eusexua, the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Magdalene on January 24, 2025, via Young (available for pre-order here). Twigs has been dropping new singles for the past couple of months, including tracks “Room of Fools,” “Girl Feels Good,” “Perfect Stranger” and “Drums of Death.”

Meanwhile, Minaj is preparing to release her sixth studio album Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus on December 13; this follows the 10th anniversary release of The Pinkprint and her collaborative track with the late Juice WRLD titled “All Girls Are The Same 2 (Insecure).”

No matter whose discography this collaboration will end up on, fans have been reacting on social media, with one individual writing “i have no idea how nicki minaj x fka twigs is gonna sound but im VERY seated,” and another adding “Nicki minaj and fka twigs most unexpected link up in history omg……………”

