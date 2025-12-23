The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Issues Statement Regarding Steven Drozd’s Departure: “What He Told Everyone Was A Lie”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2025 - 2:13 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, last week, Steven Drozd revealed in a since-deleted post that he is no longer in the Flaming Lips after a nearly 35-year-long run. The band has not formally released its own statement but both frontman Wayne Coyne and current drummer Matthew Duckworth Kirksey have shared their thoughts.

In an Instagram post, Coyne confirms Drozd’s departure before accusing him of allegedly lying about the circumstances of leaving the band. “For anybody who read Stevens post about the reason he is no longer in the Flaming Lips … I can say that is absolutely not true,” Coyne wrote. “The reason he left is sad , and infuriating…. it is HIS responsibility to tell everyone what happened… what he told everyone was a lie. I was trying to give him ( Steven ) his own space and time to let everyone know what REALLY happened… I will post more in just a few days.”

Meanwhile, Kirksey defended Coyne in an Instagram post in collaboration with the band’s official account: “A lot of great friends and better people have come and gone along the way. I still love them, and miss them, and some of them are my family,” wrote Kirksey, who joined the Flaming Lips back in 2014. “This idea that Steven was THE musical genius, and Wayne is just some weirdo artist… Its just not true.”

Kirksey goes on to explain how hard it is to be in a band for a long time, going so far as to call their rehearsals “brutal” but “fucking FUN,” and credits Coyne’s drive as making it all worthwhile. He also revealed that the Flaming Lips are releasing new music soon and called it “the best thing we’ve done in ages.”