Home News Anthony Salvato December 21st, 2025 - 7:54 PM

The Flaming Lips Share Statement Following Steven Drozd’s Departure: “This Idea That Steven Was The Musical Genius And Wayne Is Just Some Weirdo Artist, It’s Just Not True”

The iconic rock band, the Flaming Lips had a personnel shake up earlier this week when drummer Steven Drozd announced that he was leaving the band, or as he said it “they’re done with me”. Earlier this week, current member Matt Duckworth Kirksey responded to Drozd’s comments through a statement he posted to his instagram account along with the Flaming Lips official page.

In his statement, Duckworth defended the remaining members of the band, and responded to online discourse surrounding the group. Duckworth asserted that the band would still remain strong despite what he considered a misconception that Drozd was the driving force behind all of the music from the group.

“This idea that Steven was THE musical genius and Wayne (Coyne) is just some weirdo artist, it’s just not true,” said Duckworth. He went on to add that Wayne “pushes the creativity, the sound, and the show forward like no artist I’ve ever seen before.”

Duckworth continued on to mention that the band will have some new music on the way in the near future and added that he considers it to be “the best thing we’ve done in ages.” While the issue that caused Drozd’s departure from the band still remains unclear, Duckworth has made it abundantly clear through this statement that he still has hope for what the band is and what it could be. While the band will certainly have to adapt and change in the absence of Drozd, there is still plenty of hope for the future of The Flaming Lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Duckworth Kirksey (@rockworth)