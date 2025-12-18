Steven Drozd Parts Ways From The Flaming Lips “They’re Done With Me”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 18th, 2025 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Steven Drozd’s long and storied tenure with The Flaming Lips has come to an abrupt and surprising end, marking a major shift in the band’s lineup. Fans across the music world are reacting to the news that the multi-instrumentalist, guitarist and co-primary songwriter is no longer a member of the acclaimed psychedelic rock group. For more than three decades Drozd helped define the band’s sound and creative direction with co-founder Wayne Coyne.

According to Pitchfork, Drozd confirmed his exit from the band in a now-deleted reply to a fan on Threads when asked if he was “officially done with the FLips.” He responded, “They’re done with me, but we’re not talking about it. So yes I’m moving on. Just keep it to yourself for now. OK?” The reply was quickly removed, but not before fans captured screenshots and sparked widespread discussion online. Drozd’s absence at recent Flaming Lips touring dates had already fueled speculation about his status, with touring musician AJ Slaughter stepping in to perform his parts live.

Drozd joined The Flaming Lips in 1991, becoming a cornerstone of their lineup and contributing heavily to their inventive and influential catalog over 34 years. His work ranged from drumming to guitar, keyboards, bass, and backing vocals, and he was widely regarded as a driving force behind many of the band’s most celebrated albums. His departure ends one of the most enduring musician-band relationships in modern psych-rock history, leaving fans and critics to wonder what the future holds for both Drozd and the band.

At the moment neither The Flaming Lips nor Wayne Coyne have issued an official comment about Drozd’s exit, and details about the reasons behind the split remain sparse. As fans absorb the news and look back on Drozd’s legacy, many are reflecting on the profound impact he had on a band that helped shape alternative music for generations.