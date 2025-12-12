Turnstile Share Cinematic New Video “Light Design”

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 12th, 2025 - 5:11 PM

TURNSTILE has released a music video for “LIGHT DESIGN,” one of the top songs from their well-known album, NEVER ENOUGH. The band’s own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory directed the video, which visually matches TURNSTILE’s unique and daring sound. In this song, they keep exploring new ideas by mixing high energy with creative art. The song “LIGHT DESIGN” mixes strong rock guitar sounds with softer melodies. It highlights the band’s unique style of combining different types of rock music that keeps listeners engaged. The lyrics talk about looking inward and going through personal growth, focusing on finding inner strength and accepting change.

The “LIGHT DESIGN” video matches the song’s exciting feel. It starts with eye-catching scenes that shift between unreal landscapes and lively, dream-like moments. You’ll also see clips of the band performing with their usual high energy. The lighting and colors in the video are important because they highlight themes of light and finding oneself. TURNSTILE has been on an impressive journey, getting nominated for five categories at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. They received nominations in various areas, showing their range and impact in rock, alternative, and metal music. This success strengthens TURNSTILE’s reputation as a major influence in the music world.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH shows TURNSTILE’s ongoing growth with bold and lively music. Alongside a companion film and special versions of some songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, TURNSTILE highlights their creative flexibility. TURNSTILE is getting ready for a busy festival season in 2026, with big shows planned at major events like Coachella and Lollapalooza around the world. Fans everywhere can expect to see their energetic performances live. This new chapter for TURNSTILE looks just as exciting as before, especially with “LIGHT DESIGN” taking center stage.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock