Turnstile’s Brendan Yates Plays Solo Rendition Of “Never Enough” At Daniel Caesar’s Pop Up Show In LA

According to Stereogum.com, a Turnstile live show can be an amazing thing because huge crowds show up the band finds ways to direct all their energy to different directions. Over several albums, Turnstile have found ways to integrate musical ideas from outside the hardcore subculture and all of it makes perfect sense in the context of the live show.

Every once in a while, Turnstile members venture further outside their world and that is what frontman Brendan Yates did at Daniel Caesar’s Los Angeles pop-up show on October 4. At Turnstile shows, “Never Enough” was the opening song. This apparently is not the case at a Daniel Caesar pop-up show because it was Yates playing for what appears to be an unfamiliar crowd.

Caesar, the Toronto-born alt-R&B star, is about to release Son Of Spergy, a new album that features collaborations with people like Bon Iver, Blood Orange, and Sampha. On Saturday, he played a one-off daytime acoustic set at Elysian Park in Los Angeles. Caesar played a bunch of songs, Mustafa did a few, and Brendan Yates came out for one track, even though his band is currently in the middle of a huge tour. Caesar introduced Yates as “a dear friend of ours,” and he came out and played “Never Enough,” the opening title track from Turnstile’s new album, solo on a keyboard.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock