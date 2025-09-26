Police Launch Investigation After Pepper Spray Was Sprayed At Turnstile’s Show in Virginia

Home News Ajala Fields September 26th, 2025 - 9:49 PM

A Turnstile concert in Richmond, VA descended into controversy this week after a police officer reportedly discharged pepper spray at fans attempting to join the band onstage. The incident took place on September 24 at Brown’s Island during their encore performance of “Birds”, according to MetalInjection.

Turnstile encouraged audience members to join them on stage as part of their high-energy live tradition. Video footage from the night has shown bassist and vocalist Franz Lyons actively helping a fan onto the platform while pushing back against security staff attempting to intervene. However, one officer was seen pointing pepper spray at fans near the stage, before dispersing the chemical directly into the face of a concertgoer attempting to climb up. The blast affected not only fans at the barricade but also members of Turnstile onstage, with Lyons visibly shielding his eyes.

Attendees described chaos in the immediate aftermath, with fans pouring water into one another’s eyes to counteract the burning. One teenage fan reportedly required medical attention, while others described lingering symptoms into the following morning. While some fans expressed disappointment that the night ended on such a sour note, many insisted the incident did not ruin what was otherwise an “amazing show.”

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has since confirmed that her office, which handled security at the show, has opened an investigation. “We are reviewing the concert activity and any allegations related to any incidents,” Irving told local outlet CBS 6 (WTVR).

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock