Bon Iver Shares Two New Singles “Walk Home” & “If Only I Could Wait” Featuring Danielle Haim

The iconic indie-folk band, Bon Iver released two new singles, “If Only I Could Wait (feat. Danielle Haim)” and “Walk Home.” These tracks offer a deeper look into SABLE, fABLE, the band’s highly anticipated album set to drop on April 11th via Jagjaguwar. SABLE, fABLE marks Bon Iver’s first full-length release in six years.

The singles are part of a larger narrative within SABLE, fABLE, an album that explores the evolution of love and self. If the melancholic SABLE represents the darkness and complexity of personal struggle, fABLE—the second part of the album—brings forth a more radiant, hopeful energy. The release begins with “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” a celebration of new love, and now continues with “Walk Home” and “If Only I Could Wait.”

“Walk Home” captures the magnetic energy of infatuation. The song’s lyrics give a feeling of freedom and desire, with the video showing couples intimately making out in a bed in the woods.

On the other hand, “If Only I Could Wait” is a duet with Danielle Haim, which explores the weariness that can accompany a new relationship. Justin Vernon and Haim’s intertwined vocals reflect the emotional toll of navigating love’s complexities and doubts. The video similarly follows this idea by having couples just lay and cuddle in bed calmly.

These creative visuals accompany the broader themes of intimacy, desire, and reflection that permeate SABLE, fABLE.

The album’s production process took place at Bon Iver’s April Base studio in Wisconsin, following a period of renovation. The album’s conceptual roots trace back to February of 2022, when Vernon and Haim began working together on what would become “If Only I Could Wait.”

With its complex emotional landscapes and exploration of love’s different facets, SABLE, fABLE promises to be an album worth waiting for. Fans can experience the full narrative when the album releases on April 11th.