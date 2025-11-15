Justin Vernon Opens Up About Possibility Of New Bon Iver Albums: “For The First Time Since I Was 12, I’m Not Writing Songs”

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 15th, 2025 - 3:15 PM

Justin Vernon, the main figure behind Bon Iver, recently suggested that things might change for the band concerning new music. He mentioned he’s not currently writing songs like he usually does since songwriting has been part of his life from age 12. This unusual break has led fans and others to wonder about Bon Iver’s future. The band is known for influencing modern indie music with their unique style and emotional impact.

In a chat with NME, Vernon said he’s not sure if he will make another Bon Iver album. He mentioned that while he’d consider it, he isn’t currently trying to do so. This is quite different for him since he’s been writing songs actively for many years. Longtime Bon Iver fans, who have been loyal since the debut album “For Emma, Forever Ago,” are feeling a lot of emotions after hearing this surprising news. The first album started a special musical journey for both the band and its listeners, offering music that felt raw and personal. Vernon’s unique style with haunting tunes and meaningful lyrics has drawn in many devoted fans excited for each new release. Hearing there might not be any more new songs is shocking to them.

Vernon is taking a break from songwriting, which could mean he’s thinking about his creativity. This also gives him the chance to try other art forms. Fans are waiting for news and hope he will decide to make more Bon Iver music in the future, but nothing is certain right now.