Bon Iver Shares New Video For “Day One” Featuring St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, Flock of Dimes’ Jenn Wasner & More

Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 1:28 PM

In the new music video for “Day One” (feat. Dijon & Flock of Dimes), which is out today, Bon Iver announces his “retirement” and Justin Vernon auditions his replacement. With beards and beanies in abundance, dozens of hopefuls answer an open casting call, including Cristin Milioti, Jacob Elordi, St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, Flock of Dimes’ Jenn Wasner, Dijon, Justin Vernon himself and other talented souls.

From children to elders, sporting face paint to roller skates, each performer brings their own flavor to the song and the search remains too close to call. “Day One” follows the video for “From,” in which Justin Vernon begins a dual career as both a divorce attorney and limousine driver, as well as John Wilson’s video for “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” a long walk taken from Wisconsin to California in “There’s A Rhythmn,” trail cam streams for “Walk Home” and “If Only I Could Wait” (feat. Danielle Haim), Erinn Springer’s SABLE, triptych, and lyric videos for every album track.

In recent weeks, Justin Vernon and album producer Jim-E Stack discussed the making of “Day One” live at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre for a special event with Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway, while Vernon dove deeper into the record during appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.